Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NTDOY traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.72. 339,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Nintendo has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $82.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the third quarter worth approximately $110,412,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 26.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

