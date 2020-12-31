Nicholas John Swenson Buys 16,731 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 16,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $305,340.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,413.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AIRT traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 983,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,937. Air T, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Air T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.