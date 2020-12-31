NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 224,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 462,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

NXTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $305.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.73 and a quick ratio of 51.73.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). NextCure had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in NextCure in the second quarter worth $592,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 33.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 20.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 13.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

