New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.02

New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 625555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

About New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.