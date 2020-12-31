NEST Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.07 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $30.02 million and approximately $19.07 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00129897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00569657 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00156531 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00307164 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00050361 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

