Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.
COLL stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $688.87 million, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 163.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 140,286 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the period.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.
