Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

COLL stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $688.87 million, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 163.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 140,286 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

