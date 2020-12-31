Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LiveTradingNews reports.

TWOU has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

TWOU stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. As a group, analysts expect that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth about $56,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

