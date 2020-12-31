National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,202.00 in Stock

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 5,400 shares of National stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $14,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Daniel Asher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Daniel Asher acquired 18,458 shares of National stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,652.02.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Daniel Asher acquired 1,621 shares of National stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $4,376.70.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Daniel Asher acquired 119,541 shares of National stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $313,197.42.

On Monday, November 16th, Daniel Asher acquired 9,972 shares of National stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,425.80.

On Friday, November 13th, Daniel Asher acquired 184,079 shares of National stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $467,560.66.

Shares of NHLD stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.54. National Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,358,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. National comprises approximately 2.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 10.00% of National as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Company Profile

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax Preparation and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

