NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) were up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $14.36. Approximately 2,113,571 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,903,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.52.

In other NantKwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $2,346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,574,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $461,271.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,975.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NantKwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantKwest in the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the third quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NantKwest by 522.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NantKwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

