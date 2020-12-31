NAGA Price Up 25.7% Over Last Week (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, NAGA has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00038955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00274925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $566.36 or 0.01969908 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NGC is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

