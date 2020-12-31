Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $427,758.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00038451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00276457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00024885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.34 or 0.01972067 BTC.

About Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,684,719 tokens. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi

Buying and Selling Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

