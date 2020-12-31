Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Shares Gap Down to $50.00

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $48.10. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) shares last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 160,480 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The firm has a market cap of £65.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) news, insider Nigel Knowles purchased 20,000 shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Company Profile (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

