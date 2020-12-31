Morgan Stanley Sells 119,106 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

