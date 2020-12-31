Morgan Stanley Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

