Morgan Stanley Has $5.19 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,661 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBL. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

