Morgan Stanley Acquires 10,989 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 122,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,698,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

