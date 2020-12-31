MoonTools (MOONS) Trading Up 40.1% Over Last 7 Days

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. MoonTools has a market cap of $176,700.05 and $3,115.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTools token can now be bought for $6.43 or 0.00022213 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonTools has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00128536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00568084 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00154830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00303625 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019111 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00050026 BTC.

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500 tokens. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

MoonTools can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

