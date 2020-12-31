Monero Classic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,990.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $61,990.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00542690 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000899 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.