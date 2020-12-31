Mondelez International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 24,731 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,608% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,448 call options.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

