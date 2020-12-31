Mizuho Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $180.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.15.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $167.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.46. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $170.90. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after buying an additional 74,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Qorvo by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,949,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

