Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Up 10% Following Insider Buying Activity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.54. 451,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 326% from the average session volume of 106,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Specifically, CFO Ian Clements acquired 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,637.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MIRM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $468.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.59.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

