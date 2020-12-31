Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23,648.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $23,648.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for $13.91 or 0.00047943 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00025730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00128875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00184267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.00564920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00302797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00049788 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 162,978 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.