Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 1-Day Volume Tops $94,172.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $315.92 or 0.01089942 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $94,172.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00129071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00184562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00563937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00303052 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049786 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 9,605 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

