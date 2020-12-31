Michael J. Arougheti Sells 108,254 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,267,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Arougheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 59,216 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,877,897.60.

On Friday, December 11th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 62,261 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $3,021,526.33.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $4,219,918.23.

ARES opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

