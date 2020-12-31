Mettalex Hits Market Cap of $3.28 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Mettalex has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $66,410.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00010656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 57.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00128572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00181915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00563263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00306576 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00085437 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,062,903 tokens. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com

Buying and Selling Mettalex

Mettalex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mettalex using one of the exchanges listed above.

