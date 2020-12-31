Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.40 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro AG (B4B3.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.17 ($10.78).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €10.40 ($12.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.92. Metro AG has a twelve month low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a twelve month high of €13.50 ($15.88).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

