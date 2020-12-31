Meter Governance Trading Down 12% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $638,068.41 and $231,953.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00028578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00129845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.94 or 0.00566945 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00162310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00310662 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00083228 BTC.

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

