Metacoin Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metacoin has a total market cap of $74.20 million and $30,539.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metacoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00291843 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $577.78 or 0.01993895 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.