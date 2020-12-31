Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.