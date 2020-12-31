Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) (CVE:MDL) Director Sells C$19,500.00 in Stock

Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) (CVE:MDL) Director Don Lay sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,587,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$672,796.28.

Don Lay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Don Lay sold 1,500 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$390.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Don Lay sold 25,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$6,500.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Don Lay sold 14,500 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$2,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Don Lay sold 6,500 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$1,430.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Don Lay sold 4,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$1,000.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Don Lay sold 20,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$4,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Don Lay sold 8,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$1,920.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Don Lay sold 10,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$2,300.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Don Lay sold 10,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$2,265.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Don Lay sold 30,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$6,900.00.

Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.39 million and a PE ratio of -8.39. Medallion Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22.

Medallion Resources Ltd. focuses on a rare earth element business. It is involving in processing monazite, a by-product mineral from heavy-mineral-sands mining operations. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

