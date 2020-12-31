Maverick Chain Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $405,771.97 and $4,323.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 103.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00128816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00567388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00155311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00300980 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00049986 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

