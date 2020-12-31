Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Up 26.1%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s share price was up 26.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 19,337,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 714% from the average daily volume of 2,374,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1,234.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 102,068 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 137,126 shares during the period.

Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

