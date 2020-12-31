Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Truist

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price raised by Truist from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTDR. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Shares of MTDR opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 20,562 shares of company stock worth $140,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Matador Resources by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,450,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

