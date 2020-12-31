Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Brokerages predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at $591,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Masco by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Masco by 56.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 790,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,545. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

