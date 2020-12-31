MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. MarineMax posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares in the company, valued at $497,857.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,183 shares of company stock worth $3,308,832 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $118,000.

MarineMax stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $785.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

