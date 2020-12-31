Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report sales of $10.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.77 million to $10.80 million. Marchex posted sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $87.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.89 million to $87.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $49.50 million to $50.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Marchex in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marchex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. 429,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,571. The company has a market cap of $75.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.