Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) (CVE:MNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.01

Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) (CVE:MNX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.69 million and a P/E ratio of -13.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

About Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) (CVE:MNX)

Manitex Capital Inc does not have significant business. It focuses on acquiring interests in life sciences, cleantech, and sustainable products/technologies companies. Previously, it was engaged in the acquisition and markets specialty pharmaceutical products, and distributes third-party pharmaceutical products, as well as holds a portfolio in marketable securities.

