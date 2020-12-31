Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mallinckrodt by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mallinckrodt by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mallinckrodt by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Mallinckrodt by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 632,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mallinckrodt by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 57,918 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MNK opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.06.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt Plc is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines.

