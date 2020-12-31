Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $769.81 million, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.31. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $16.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

