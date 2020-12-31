Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Shares Gap Down to $5.41

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $4.44. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a market cap of $92.38 million, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magal Security Systems stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.26% of Magal Security Systems worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

