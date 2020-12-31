M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.64. M.D.C. reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

NYSE MDC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 408,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,055. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in M.D.C. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in M.D.C. by 23.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

