Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.36

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and traded as low as $10.85. Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 201,950 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUG shares. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.74.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.8808074 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 40,000 shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total transaction of C$478,936.00.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

