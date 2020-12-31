LUKSO Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. One LUKSO token can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00004441 BTC on popular exchanges. LUKSO has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00038382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00293607 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.72 or 0.02012955 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

