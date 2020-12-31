LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 32.9%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was up 32.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 1,492,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 355,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $99.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. On average, analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LSB Industries by 36.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in LSB Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LSB Industries by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in LSB Industries by 116.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

