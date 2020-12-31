Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.62

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.62 and traded as high as $19.40. Low & Bonar shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 35,530 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

