Loopring [NEO] Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinMex, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00129192 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00184720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.00562524 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00303247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00049916 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDAX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

