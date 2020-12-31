Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Shares Down 0.5%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.47 and last traded at $49.47. 39,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,413% from the average session volume of 2,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

