Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Down 5.4%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 7,328,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,944,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
LYG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 184.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,135,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 5,922,386 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,560,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,014 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,241,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
