Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Down 5.4%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 7,328,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,944,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 184.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,135,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 5,922,386 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,560,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,014 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,241,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

