Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 205.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $98.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,891. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $1,728,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 61,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,074,454.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

