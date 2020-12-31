Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) Major Shareholder Purchases $49,050,000.00 in Stock

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) major shareholder Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. purchased 4,905,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE LOAK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,098,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,310. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Live Oak Acquisition stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Live Oak Acquisition worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

